Srinagar: A Kashmiri speedster who bowls over 150 kilometers per hour has taken the internet by storm.

Waseem Bashir, 22, has shone in the domestic circuit by consistently bowling at 150km/hr.

Popularly called Umran Malik 2.0, he has received a lot of support on social media with netizens calling for his inclusion in the upcoming India Premier League.

Are there more Umran Maliks in J&K? Yes, this is Waseem Bashir, a 22-year-old pacer from Kashmir, who probably bowls over 145kmph (could even be 150kmph+)!

He is a part of the J&K U-25 team and has been scaring batters with pace! #IPL teams take note pic.twitter.com/0ijkDt21xh — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) November 17, 2022

Waseem is currently a part of J&K’s U-25 team and has been mentored by cricketer Irfan Pathan during his stint at Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

A series of videos showing Waseem breaking stumps in domestic matches are trending on social media.

Mohsin Kamal, a Twitter user, shared a video of Waseem, which has sent cricket lovers into a frenzy.

The video has gone viral and has got over 10000 likes and 1500 retweets from cricketer lovers across the world.

“Who says we don’t have pacers? Look at this new Umran Malik in making,” Rahul Bhatia cricket lover response to the video by Kamal.

“Please groom this lad who is having raw pace. It can be an asset to our bowling line-up. Bring him to the national team soon. Name is Waseem Bashir, J&K u-25player,” Santhosh Jadhav, another cricket lover tweeted

Waseem’s videos are equally getting viral on other social media platforms including Facebook, where fans are hoping for his IPL debut this season.

“I know him closely and have seen him bowl rockets. He is somebody the IPL teams should really look at. Fierce!, “commented Facebook user Shoib Wani on the viral video of Waseem.

An official of JKCA told The Kashmir Monitor that Waseem has performed better in the domestic circuit.

“We have a breed of talented batters, bowlers, and all-rounders. Waseem Bashir is one among them who is doing really well in domestic competitions,” he said.