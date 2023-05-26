Srinagar: Gaurav Wasan, India’s leading food vlogger, famed for Sawd official, was recently on his world food tour. While exploring street food in Dubai, Thailand, and Singapore, he came across pink tea, which he had never heard of or tasted before.

After researching, he realized that pink tea or noon chai is a popular tea in Kashmir. “What happened next was that I immediately booked a flight to Srinagar and started exploring street and other local foods of Kashmir,” he said.

Gaurav last week stayed arrived here and traveled along the length and breadth of the valley to taste the delicacies of north, south, and central Kashmir.

Throughout his trip, Gaurav was struck by the warmth and hospitality of the people of Kashmir, who were eager to share their love of food and culture with him.

“When I had noon chai, it was a heavenly experience. Chai with Kulcha and Bakerkhani is awesome I toured Srinagar and made a complete food vlog on it to promote this unique tea worldwide,” he said.

After savoring various delicacies which include wazwan, tujji, and other street foods, Gaurav said that Kashmir is a complete food paradise for foodies.

“Kashmir is known for its beauty all over the world. But I guess that food should also be an aspect to attract people from different parts of the country. Every district of the valley has distinctive food to offer. Kashmir for me is a food paradise as well,” he said.

Guarav’s video has already garnered thousands of views and has sparked a renewed interest in the cuisine of Kashmir among his followers.

Many have expressed a desire to visit the region and try the dishes for themselves. Others have thanked Gaurav for introducing them to a new world of flavors and spices.

His recent video on Noon Chai has garnered nearly 47k views while 2900 people have liked the entire description and commentary on the valley’s most consumed tea.

Gaurav is now planning to visit again Kashmir to taste winter delicacies and promote them through his social media handles.

“This was my first visit to Kashmir and I have still missed a lot to taste and cover. I recieved a lot of support from Grue Kashmir Tour and Travels who gave me information about places to cover. I will visist again in winter to know and experience what people eat to stay warm under harsh winter conditions,” he said.