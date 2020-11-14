The importance of mental health and happiness in children

The developmental stage of a child is the most crucial when it comes to personality building. Any parent must never ignore a child when it comes to mental health. A high percentage of children go through anxiety and depression in their school life. There can be a reason or no reason when it comes to mental issues. Do most parents fail to understand why mental health is so important? The increasing awareness in school and society has caused people to be more considerate about mental health. Parents now understand the importance of mental health and how children are prone to these issues as well.

Why is child mental health important? A child, when growing up, has no idea about life and what it holds for them. They experience each emotion in a raw form, which they are unable to understand. Often, some things can be overwhelming for them to the point that they start feeling anxious or depressed. When children are mentally in a vulnerable place, they tend to miss out on their education and not perform well academically. When a child’s base is not healthy, everything else in life becomes weaker. Hence, a child must be mentally free so that their ability to endure pressure is alleviated.

The importance of child mental health and happiness

A child must be able to thrive and become what they desire. It is only possible when they have peace of mind and clarity about their life. Let’s have a look at why a child’s mental health plays a huge role in leading a happy and healthy life:

1. Building understanding

Does mental health bring happiness? Well, it does not necessarily mean that good mental health can bring you loads of joy. However, mental health plays a huge role in you finding the right balance in life. We all know that happiness is not constant and the real joy of life resides in finding small happiness. If something is too reiterative in life, we lose the spark and enjoyment of the moment.

When a child is mentally not in a good position, they tend to lose understanding of life situations. When you have a clean mental slate, you tend to think better. Similarly, a child has to have good mental health to process things better and excel in life.

2. Good educational value

You may have noticed that a child performs better in class if they strive mentally. A good grade and high-class performance are subjective to a child’s IQ level. However, a child’s understanding of class is influenced more when they have the right mindset.

A right mindset within a child is established with the cooperation of parents and teachers. Why is children’s happiness important? A child’s happiness affects their academic performance a lot. If a child is under a mental burden, they tend to get distracted a lot. It is essential to have patience with children and understand their mental stress to induce progression.

3. Be more success-oriented

The drive and motivation to be successful come with time and mindset. However, the real motivation to be successful initiates in the childhood phase. A child that struggles mentally loses spark and ability to think ahead of time.

The disheveled thoughts within a child can limit their progress and ability to think of a brighter future. When a child is mentally free and does not have too much burden, they tend to think of strategies for success.

4. More positive approach towards life

One thing that stays with a person for longer is the habit they have since childhood. A person tends to adopt more permanent practice since their childhood. When we are little, we get the habit of brushing our teeth every morning. When we do not brush our teeth, we tend to feel gross.

Similarly, a person will remain positive if they have the habit of being optimistic and see positive in every situation. Practices are built over time, and there is no best time to engrave a pattern of positivity other than childhood. If a child is severely depressed and deals with mental issues, they are likely to remain negative in their upcoming phases of life.

5. Moral value

When a child is dealing with a mental issue, they become more toxic. In life, we should have the approach of giving back and learning from our mistakes. This approach does not stay with a child that has dealt with negativity early on in their life.

A parent must pay attention to a child and their issues. When a child has a balanced mentality, it uplifts them morally. Children in the developmental stage learn so much more, and the things they know stay with them.

How to help a child deal with mental stress and issues

A parent and a teacher play a massive role in a child’s upbringing and value instillment. Here are some things that a teacher and parents can do to make a child feel good mentally:

1. Having a conversation

A child doesn’t need to confide in their parents if they feel stressed or pressured; however, it is the duty of a parent and the teacher to act responsibly. If you see your child act not so enthusiastic towards things, you must have a conversation with them.

You must never impose yourself on your child and ask them strictly about things. You must be gentle with a child and let them open up at their own pace. You can also share your childhood experiences with them as they associate with past experiences better.

2. Give your child a healthy diet

Often, the reason for depression or anxiety in children is more internal rather than external. You should make it a point to give your child supplements to help them grow. CBD products are great when it comes to strengthening brain activity and improving mental health. CBD edibles are commonly available in the market, which you can incorporate into your child’s daily routine.

There are multiple ways through which you can get your child to eat healthy food. You can add green vegetables to your child, chocolate smoothie. You can make the food look intriguing so that your child does not give you a hard time. Parents mostly let their child have junk food because they do not eat anything else. This approach can lead your child to be more aggressive and hyperactive. Always give your child food that is best for their brain development and physical health.

3. Enroll your child in activities

It is always a good idea to get your child to play some type of sport rather than giving screen time. Screen-time is very unhealthy for children as they can spend hours on their computer. The best way to limit your child’s screen-time is to get them to play a sport or learn a language. When your child is active and busy, they tend to feel less stressed and better deal with mental issues. You should give your child space and do not have too many expectations from them. Let them enjoy their childhood and do not force them to perform more than their potential. There is no joy bigger than seeing your child grow at their maximum pace and living a happy life.