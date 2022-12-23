According to a Mexican national daily El Financiero, the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina is eager to mark the national team’s historic win in Qatar and has been working on ideas since before the epic 4-2 shootout win in the final over France.

Argentina are considering putting Lionel Messi on their banknotes 🤯💵 pic.twitter.com/iNpU92OFah — Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) December 21, 2022

The report also mentioned that the 1000 peso bill was specifically chosen because it begins with the number 10 and coincides with Messi’s Argentina jersey number.

Mock-ups of the 1,000 peso note being discussed have since gone viral – with fans eager to see it enter circulation.

“And before you think otherwise, this option was ‘jokingly’ proposed by members of the Argentine Central Bank, although the most enthusiastic directors, such as Lisandro Cleri, a fervent supporter of Boca Juniors , and Eduardo Hecker, a follower of Independiente , agreed on that a banknote with this design would awaken the collecting spirit of Argentines,” El Financiero report added.

If officials at the bank press on with their plan to release the note – which they believe would become highly collectable for Argentinian civilians – it would not be their first venture of crossing currency with the national team.