New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh made some startling revelations on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8.

When asked about the diamond ring he gave Deepika Padukone during the proposal, Ranveer Singh said, “Yes sir, beyond my resources at the time, perhaps, but even so a very impressive one.” Ranveer Singh revealed that he proposed to Deepika in Maldives.

Recalling the proposal, Ranveer Sigh said, “So Ram-Leela happened and we were in this (dating phase). At one point, when I felt right I decided she was the one. So I thought before anything can happen just put a ring on it. I was in Cahoots with my sister and mom, acquiring the ring. We were going on a holiday and I decided that I’d propose to her on the holiday. I got the ring. And, my folks were like, Are you going to propose? You don’t want to consult her parents? I didn’t have that degree or maturity back then. I was like, No, I’m marrying her so I’ll ask her. So we go to the Maldives and I secretly carry the ring with me and we do the sandbank adventure.” And she said yes.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8 was legit goals. During the episode, the couple opened up about their love story, their careers, their marriage and more. Ranveer revealed that he had proposed to Deepika in 2015 and that they kept it a secret for 3 years.

The couple got married in 2018 and they released their wedding video last night on the show.