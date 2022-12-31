Samsung has announced that the MX Design Team will now be led by Hubert H. Lee. Lee will take charge of EVP and the Head of its MX (Mobile eXperience) Design Team. He previously worked as the Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz China and brings over two decades of design and leadership experience to Samsung’s team.

Lee received numerous recognition and leadership awards in the USA and China as the Chief Design Officer at Mercedes-Benz China. Now, in his new role at Samsung, Lee will take over the MX Design Team, which is responsible for designing Galaxy products like the Galaxy S and Z series, the Galaxy Tab, the Galaxy Watch, and other devices.

As noted in the official post, the onboarding of Hubert H. Lee will help bring a new look and feel to the Galaxy products, building on the same ethos, that is loved by millions across the globe. In this new role, Lee said, “I am excited to join a company that is on the bleeding edge of mobile innovation and lead the team responsible for creating new mobile experiences through the art of design.”

Samsung also announced its first-ever female president earlier this month. Notably, Lee Young-hee took charge of the president’s post of the Global Marketing Center for the Samsung DX (Device eXperience) division, and this department oversees Samsung’s smartphone business.