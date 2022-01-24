AAMINA KAUNSAR
We humans are becoming so materialistic progressively,
We are not even caring for our owns
If we can’t be doting bunnies,
at the minimum we can be a benign.
Our needs are turning into greeds ,
we are becoming so selfish and egocentric
Situating yourself at the top is never selfish however but thinking only about yourself is indeed.
Our race is becoming so avaricious
We have fallen into circle of cupidity
Come on bezzie transpire from this scourge
Stop disrespecting the people,
Spread love and care wall to wall.
Be a paragon, treat everyone with respect and amiability even those who are bad at you
Don’t hesitate to be gallant to brusque ones
Be yuppies but not amateur.
