AAMINA KAUNSAR

We humans are becoming so materialistic progressively,

We are not even caring for our owns

If we can’t be doting bunnies,

at the minimum we can be a benign.

Our needs are turning into greeds ,

we are becoming so selfish and egocentric

Situating yourself at the top is never selfish however but thinking only about yourself is indeed.

Our race is becoming so avaricious

We have fallen into circle of cupidity

Come on bezzie transpire from this scourge

Stop disrespecting the people,

Spread love and care wall to wall.

Be a paragon, treat everyone with respect and amiability even those who are bad at you

Don’t hesitate to be gallant to brusque ones

Be yuppies but not amateur.

