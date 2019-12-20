Lead Stories
Thanks to internet blockade:40 per cent traders miss deadline for filing GST returns
Srinagar, Dec 19: Internet blues continue to haunt Kashmir Inc. as more than 40 per cent of traders have missed the deadline for filing Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns in the valley.
Since July, business community has not been able to file GST returns as government blocked mobile and broadband internet services post abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.
Last month, the government extended the date for filing GST returns to December 20. Sources in the Taxes Department said that an estimated 60 per cent of the traders have filed their GST returns in Kashmir so far.
The remaining 40 per cent traders, who fear that their GSTN may be blocked again, have demanded extension in the date of filing GST returns.
“The government should immediately extend our deadline for filing GST returns. Internet is still blocked and at the same time the kiosks set up by the government are not sufficient enough to cater to increasing rush of tax payers,” said Federation Chamber of Commerce of Kashmir (FCIK), Mohammad Ashraf Mir.
Mir said apart from traders, there is a huge rush of students at kiosks who submit their forms for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and other courses. “Many among us have gone to other states for filing GST returns. But small traders can’t afford it. They may have to pay heavy price if the date is not extended,” he said.
There are around 48,000 businesspersons who are entitled to file their GST returns in Kashmir region. The government set up internet kiosks for traders in every district. Each center was equipped with 30 computers with internet connection. Plus 60 computers have been reserved for traders at the office of Taxes Department in Srinagar.
Traders said losses due to the uncertainty have made tax filings a challenging task. “KCCI has recently released assessment report quantifying the losses suffered by the business community. Under these circumstances, filing GST is very difficult for a trader,” said Nasir Hamid Khan, senior vice president of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI).
Khan demanded that the government should extend the deadline for filing GST immediately. “Majority of the traders haven’t filed the returns for more than four months now,” Khan said.
Lead Stories
Nationwide stir against CAA leaves three dead
New Delhi, Dec 19: Violence made its presence felt in some places as Thursday witnessed concerted efforts by the anti-CAA camp to bring national and international attention to their fight against the controversial law.
Protesters from a wide social and political spectrum joined forces as protest marches and meets were organised at many places across the country on Thursday. Reuters has reported that 2 people died of injuries suffered in violent protests against CAA in Mangaluru, quoting hospital officials. The report added that at least one of the two dead had been shot.
Almost all the major cities – Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad saw protesters on the streets despite substantial police presence and imposition of prohibitory orders at several places.
In Delhi, protesters gathered in large numbers at various places like the Red Fort, Mandi House and Jantar Mantar. Police forces deployed in large numbers kept the protests under control. A number of metro rail stations were shut as a precautionary measure.
Some of the worst protest-related violence took place In Uttar Pradesh, where media persons were attacked and OB vans were razed in Lucknow. Similar acts of violence and arson were reported from places such as Sambhal in the state, which has a BJP government at the helm.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blamed the opposition for the violence.
In yet another BJP-ruled state, Karnataka, protests were by and large peaceful and orderly. Section 144 has been put in place in Bengaluru and other parts of the state from Thursday morning to 21 December. Prominent among those detained by the police in Bengaluru include eminent historian Ramachandra Guha.
Reuters has reported that 2 people died of injuries suffered in violent protests against CAA in Mangaluru, quoting hospital officials. The report added that at least one of the two dead had been shot. Police fired teargas shells and carried out a baton charge to disperse 100 anti-CAA protesters who allegedly turning violent, setting a few motor bikes on fire and pelting stones on the security forces in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, a police official said on Thursday. Hundreds of college students and cadres of the Left organisations and minority institutions staged protests and staged sit-in demonstrations in the Karnataka port city against the CAA and sought its repeal at the earliest.
In West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee heads the Trinamool government, the protests were a big show of strength for the ruling party which has been fiercely opposing the CAA. Mamata fuelled the controversy by demanding a UN-monitored referendum on the law. The statements have come for sharp criticism from the BJP.
Maharashtra also witnessed protests in Mumbai and several other places in the state.
In Mumbai, the biggest procession was held at the historic August Kranti Maidan which saw a large number of celebs and political leaders like Raj Babbar, Naseem Khan, Milind Deora, Eknath Gaikwad, film personalities – Saeed Mirza, Suhasini Mulay, Farhan Akhtar, and Sushant Singh, academicians, social workers, representatives of NGOs, students, and many more sitting in protest against the CAA-NRC.
Nagpur, which is the headquarters of the RSS, also witnessed a big protest march by citizens’ groups.
Other places that saw anti-CAA protests include Rajasthan, Chennai and Thiruvanantapuram.
In Rajasthan, protests were held in several districts including the capital city Jaipur where thousands belonging to the Left parties, lawyers fraternity, CIPU, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), civil society, teachers, professors and many other organisations came together to take out a massive protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
However, the protests drew a mixed response in Bihar and were largely absent from Madhya Pradesh.
Lead Stories
Global Investors Summit to change economic future of J&K: CS
Jammu, Dec 19: Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Thursday chaired the first meeting of the Apex Committee constituted for hosting the J&K Global Investors Summit-2020. The Apex Committee is responsible for the overall high level coordination necessary for the successful conduct of the Investment Summit.
All Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, HoDs of various Departments attended the meeting held at Udhyog Bhavan. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and HoDs of Departments headquartered in Kashmir Division participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
A detailed presentation on the contours of the J&K Global Investors Summit-2020 was made by Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department. Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) is the nodal agency for conducting the summit. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has been selected as the National Partner. Earnest Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Expro have been selected as Knowledge, Media and Event Partner respectively through a competitive bidding process.
Several Committees such as Empowered Committee, Hospitality Committee, Venue Management Committee, Traffic & Security Committee, transport Committee, Cultural Committee, City Beautification Committees, Media and Publicity Committee, Sight Seeing Committee, Exhibition Committee etc with specific role and responsibilities, headed by Administrative Secretaries, are also being constituted. These Committees will be working in synergy for desired outcomes.
Pertinent to mention that Lieutenant Governor will be presiding over various pre-event functions in coming weeks including an interactive session with potential Investors at New Delhi scheduled on 8th January, 2020 to set the stage for J&K Global Investors Summit-2020. Further, road-shows on the J&K Global Investors Summit-2020 are being planned. District level awareness camps and a curtain raiser are also part of the pre-event preparations.
While underscoring the importance of J&K Global Investors Summit-2020 for J&K, Chief Secretary emphasized the need to synergize the roles and responsibilities of the Administrative Secretaries, HoDs and other officers to make the Summit a festive and rejoicing event with a focus on outcomes.
Chief Secretary said that the Summit will provide J&K a platform to showcase its strengths, strategies and potential in the investment sector. Participating trade and industry organizations will have an opportunity to know firsthand about the business friendly policies of the Government and identify business opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir. This Summit will be a mega event, with strategic sectoral sessions, round table deliberations, technical presentations, partnerships, one-to-one business meetings and signing of MoUs.
Chief Secretary said that that the Summit will kick start industrial development in J&K at par with other States and propel J&K as the preferred investment destination among the domestic and global investors. “Investors Summit will provide an opportunity to allay fears and apprehensions from the minds of outside trade and business community about investment in J&K. It will present immense opportunities to develop contacts between the local and outside business community and will provide not only primary employment but also generate secondary and ancillary employment opportunities for youth in J&K” Chief Secretary observed.
Chief Secretary asked Administrative Secretaries to focus on sectors in line with J&K’s intrinsic strength and aspirations of its youth and come up with appropriate and investment friendly sectoral polices and investible project proposals so that J&K Global Investors Summit-2020 leads to tangible outcomes and a futuristic road map for rapid development of potential sectors in J&K.
Chief Secretary asked Industries and Commerce Department to prepare a set of standard response to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on investment in J&K for information of the potential investors and stakeholders. He asked the National, Knowledge, Media and Event Partners to provide maximum possible support to the JKTPO for successful organization of the event.
Lead Stories
JK bags four national awards under MGNREGA
Jammu, Dec 19: The Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, J&K HAS bagged four different awards at national level for irrigation works at Gram Panchayat levels and overall effective implementation of MGNREGA scheme at Block levels.
The impressive award ceremony held today at New Delhi in which participants from across the country represented their respective states and UTs was chaired by Union Minister for Rural Development, Narendra Singh Tomar.
The Award was received by Additional Secretary to Government, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, J&K, Rakesh K Badyal on behalf of RD&PR Department J&K.
The award was given under four different categories, viz. Best Performing Gram Panchayat for construction of structures augmenting irrigation, Best Performing Gram Panchayat for construction of structures augmenting water harvesting under MGNREGA, GIS Asset supervisor implementation of Geo-MGNREGA initiative and MGNREGA Spatial Enumerator implementation of Geo-MGNREGA initiative in recognition of the exemplary performances at National level in Geo-tagging of the assets under MGNREGA across J&K and outstanding performance in augmenting irrigation under MGNREGS in various Gram Panchayats.
Kulgam and Samba districts were facilitated for Jal Sangrah works providing under the category of “Best Performing Gram Panchayats for construction of structures augmenting irrigation under MGNREGS”, and “Best Performing Gram Panchayat for construction of structures augmenting water harvesting structures under MGNREGS” respectively.
Similarly, Block Kahtra of district Doda and Block Mandi of district Poonch were conferred the prestigious award for effective implementation of MGNREGA scheme in the said blocks for GIS Asset supervisor implementation of Geo-MGNREGA initiative and Block Mandi, District Poonch was facilitated in recognition of MGNREGA Spatial Enumerator implementation of Geo-MGNREGA initiative.
The Centrally-sponsored scheme, MGNREGA, supports more than 2.76 lakh rural households in J&K as of 19th Dec 2019 and caters up to 15.20 lakh registered workers in the State. Out of the total, there are at least 680049 women workers and 110925 Schedule Caste workers. While the scheme has generated as many as 98.00 lakh Person Days (PDs) in J&K as of 19th Dec 2019, it has simultaneously created as many as 4.16 lakh durable assets in the UT with more than 3.64 lakh assets being geo-tagged under Phase-I during the same period.
The Department espoused far-reaching reforms and initiatives to maximise transparency and accountability in the implementation of the demand-driven scheme such as inauguration of e-FMS for disbursal of payments directly to the beneficiaries account in real-time, Geo-tagging of assets for avoiding duplication of works, engagement of Ombudsmen to redress grievances related to MGNREGA works at district levels and Good Governance initiatives viz. CIB, 7 registers, New Job Card, Case Records.