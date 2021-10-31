It is raining gold on India’s first track-and-field Olympic gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra who has recently received a personalised XUV700 by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

Receiving the new set of wheels on Saturday, Neeraj Chopra tweeted, “Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I’m looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon”.

Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/doNwgOPogp — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 30, 2021

The 23-year-old Chopra, who earned the historic gold medal in javelin throw with a staggering throw of 87.58m, posted a picture of his brand new car, boasting a sticker of javelin throw along with the numbers “87.58”.

Sumit Antil, who won a gold medal in the F16 men’s javelin throw at the Tokyo Paralympics, also received the same model of car.

Reacting to the tweet, Mahindra said, “Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own ‘Javelin’ with you! May the Force be with you …always.”

We are so proud of you @sumit_javelin Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own ‘Javelin’ with you! May the Force be with you …always. https://t.co/8iDwX6wa41 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 30, 2021

Earlier, Anand Mahindra had announced that he would gift the all-new Mahindra XUV700 to the javelin players as a goodwill gesture following their remarkable performances in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this year.

Mahindra is offering XUV700 in two series — MX and AdrenoX (AX). The XUV700 price starts at Rs 11.99 lakh. While the AX7 Luxury MT and AX7 Luxury AT AWD (All-Wheel Drive), are priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 22.89 lakh, respectively.