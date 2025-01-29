Almost two months of the winter vacation have ended, but the distribution of free textbooks in government-run schools has still not been completed. On top of that, a few JKBOSE textbooks are still unavailable in the markets. Education Minister Sakina Itoo has stated that more than 75 percent of textbooks have been dispatched, with plans to deliver the rest soon. While this statement suggests progress, media reports reveal a different reality, as many schools are still waiting for the materials to arrive. Teachers from districts such as Srinagar, Bandipora, and Pulwama have reported that their schools have not yet received the promised textbooks. This delay has left students without the necessary resources to complete their assignments during the winter break. For children in government schools, where access to educational materials is often limited, this gap is a major obstacle. The delay not only disrupts academic routines but also leaves students at a disadvantage compared to their peers in private schools. Although the government claims that it has procured textbooks from the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, the process of delivering them to schools appears to be slow and uncoordinated. Teachers have expressed concerns about the lack of communication and follow-through from the authorities responsible for distribution. In remote areas, these challenges are even more pronounced, where logistical difficulties often lead to longer delays. The impact of this inefficiency is felt most acutely by students, who are left without essential learning tools. The absence of textbooks during the winter break limits their ability to prepare for the next academic term and engage with their studies. This problem highlights deeper issues within the system, including poor planning and insufficient oversight of the distribution process. Resolving these challenges requires a more structured and accountable approach. The authorities must ensure that textbooks reach schools promptly and that no region is overlooked. Regular updates on the distribution process could help identify delays and allow for quicker interventions. Involving teachers and local communities in monitoring the process could also improve transparency and ensure that resources reach their intended destinations. While the initiative to provide free textbooks addresses an important need, its effectiveness depends on how well it is executed. Delays in delivery undermine the purpose of the programme and risk widening the educational divide. Ensuring timely access to textbooks is essential to support the learning of students in government schools and uphold their right to education. The government must act quickly to address these shortcomings and fulfil its commitment to the students of the Kashmir valley. The Education Ministry received a lot of appreciation from all, especially parents, for returning to the November session last year. It is now hoped that the authorities take proactive steps to ensure that the printing and distribution of textbooks are completed on time in the future. While the government has mandated the use of JKBOSE textbooks in private schools, the authorities should also ensure that these are made available in the markets before the beginning of the session.