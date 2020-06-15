Mystery shrouds death of Handwara teenager

Srinagar: The deadly Coronavirus infection has claimed the life of an 18-year-old youth in Kashmir Valley.

The teenager from North Kashmir’s Kupwara district was admitted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar couple of days back where he died Monday morning.

The samples of the deceased were collected on June 13 and they came positive on Sunday.

Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhry said the boy was Covid-19 infected, but it was a physical assault case.

“Some people had physically assaulted him and a police case in this regard stands registered in Handwara,” he said.

The teenager is one of the youngest persons contracting the infection and passing away of it. Earlier a 34 year old youth from Hawal Srinagar died of Covid-19 infection and that death had been directly attributed to Coronavirus. (KNT)