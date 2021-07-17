• J&K’s positivity rate down to 0.3 %

• 18 districts in green zone

• 99% 45+ inoculated with 1st dose



— Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Friday interacted with Senior Officials, Deputy Commissioners and SPs to discuss Covid related situation in the UT.

During the Covid Task Force meeting, the Lt Governor took an assessment of health infrastructure, Oxygen plants and measures being taken to contain the spread of Corona virus.

In the meeting with DCs and SPs, Lt Governor reviewed the progress of vaccination, positive cases in the districts, Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and steps taken to further strengthen the measures during post-unlock period.

Test-track-treat and now teeka long term solution to beat Corona: LG



“Test-Track-Treat and now, Teeka are long term solutions to mitigate the spread of Corona Virus. Panchayats with large number of positive cases should be paid special attention to set up Micro Containment Zones,” observed the Lt Governor.

He also passed specific directions for increasing RT-PCR tests in areas with high positivity rate.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to be well-prepared in advance to deal with the possible 3rd Wave of Corona Virus or any future health emergencies.

“Health experts have cautioned the world against the third wave of covid. We need to be vigilant and put our all-out efforts to save precious lives by intensifying vaccination drives, increasing testing, improving contact tracing, ensuring Covid Appropriate Behaviour being followed by the people, besides focusing improvements in all critical factors of Preventive care, effective Clinical and Patient Care management,” he said.

On being informed that 13 districts have completed the 100% vaccination of 1st dose in 45 and above age group, the Lt Governor congratulated the DCs, Health functionaries, Frontline health workers of the respective districts for achieving the milestone and asked the remaining districts to put some extra effort to ensure that the target population would be vaccinated at the earliest.

Speaking on the efforts being made by the UT Government for the advancement and development of the health sector, the Lt Governor observed that J&K has recorded significant improvements in different health indicators.

Taking strict note of the people flaunting Covid protocols, the Lt Governor directed the DCs and SPs to ensure adherence of Covid Appropriate Behaviour, following of covid protocols like wearing face masks, and implementation of restrictions & guidelines in their respective districts, especially in tourist places.

Explore innovative ways to restrict crowding in dense areas, besides putting more focus on religious places, market & public places, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor called for devising a Responsive Information mechanism so that correct and timely information shall reach the people from authoritative sources. Publicize the availability of vaccination in centres in advance for the convenience of the people, he added.

While taking stock of the functionality of Oxygen generation plants, the Lt Governor advised for utilizing available oxygen capacity for effective functioning of ICUs at District Hospitals. This will also reduce the referrals of patients to the GMCs, he added.

Discussion was also held on prioritizing vaccination in Colleges and Universities.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor also passed specific directions to the DCs and SPs pertaining to other issues of public importance. Taking festive season into consideration, the Lt Governor directed for keeping a strict check on the prices of the commodities. He further directed the DCs to identify accident-prone areas in their respective districts and take preventive measures.

The Lt Governor advised the DCs and SPs to use official media platforms to counter misinformation intended to disrupt peace or hurt religious sentiments.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on various critical factors of the Covid management.

He informed that the positivity rate in J&K has reduced to 0.3 %, besides 18 Districts are in Green Zone as per new set indicators with 99% population in 45 and above age group is now vaccinated with 1st dose.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Deputy Commissioners and SPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode.