Tesla Debuts in India with First Showroom Opening in Mumbai

Tesla is officially entering the Indian market with the opening of its first showroom on Tuesday at Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. Alongside the launch, Tesla has revealed the on-road pricing of the Model Y, with the rear-wheel-drive variant listed at ₹59.89 lakh, and a final cost of ₹61 lakh.

The announcement follows a teaser post on Tesla’s India-focused X handle last week, reading “Coming soon,” hinting at the brand’s July 2025 debut.

Despite speculation about local manufacturing, Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy confirmed that Tesla currently has no plans to produce vehicles in India. “They want to sell their car in India. There is no further development about Tesla,” he stated.

Tesla has begun hiring in India and will initially import vehicles for sale through its showrooms. CEO Elon Musk has previously pointed to high import duties as a hurdle to local investment, though India’s new EV policy—offering reduced duties and incentives—may improve prospects.

Tesla’s entry comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Musk in April, discussing collaboration in innovation and technology. The two also met earlier this year during Modi’s U.S. visit.

With Mumbai as its launchpad, Tesla is preparing to test demand in one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive markets.