Terrorists using encrypted messaging applications: CIK

Srinagar, July 19: Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Saturday conducted searches at ten locations across four districts of Jammu and Kashmir– Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, and Pulwama–linked to a terror case under the NIA Act.

During the investigation, suspicious technical signatures were traced as the suspects were found using suspected encrypted messaging applications, officials confirmed.

As per a press statement, “searches at multiple locations across Kashmir were conducted by CIK officers after obtaining search warrant from the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, designated under NIA Act, Srinagar in a terror linked case FIR No. 07/2023 U/S 13, 18, 38, 39 ULA(P) Act r/w 120-B IPC of P/S CIK Srinagar.”

“During further analysis, various suspects were found using a ‘specific encrypted messaging application’ which is widely used by terrorists/handlers from across for coordinating, financing and executing a variety of terrorist related activities, including recruitment into terrorist ranks,” it adds.

It reads, these individuals /users are suspected to be in touch with adversaries, including ‘Abdullah Gazi’, a Pakistan-based LeT/ JeM terrorist handler across the border. As such, maintaining the element of surprise, the searches were meticulously planned and conducted in furtherance of the investigation by CIK into this terrorist recruitment/financing module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad/LeT terrorist outfit, operating from a known city in Pakistan, which has been established by peaking into the server of an encrypted messaging application.

It further reads that the terrorist commander/ handler was in continuous touch with these local Kashmiri youth and reportedly tried to radicalize them for recruitment into terrorist ranks. The terrorist commander/handler is operating in close coordination with the Pakistani ISI.

During searches, a large amount of documentary evidence and digital devices bearing on the investigation of the case were seized. So far, 10 suspects have been rounded up. Analysis of the data would follow, and the leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here, reads the statement, that the operation is primarily aimed on prevention, to save the precious lives and careers of local Kashmir youth from falling prey to the designs of terror organizations besides, to uncover crucial evidence, curb illicit activities, prevent the misuse of communication devices, such as mobile phones, and dismantling the terror ecosystem in the UT by identifying terrorist associates/ Over Ground Workers (OGWs) supporting and abetting terrorism and also ensuring legal action against them as envisaged by the law of the land.