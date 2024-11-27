India

Terrorists targeting India will get befitting reply: PM

Agencies
Agencies
pm

New Delhi, Nov 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said terrorist organizations challenging the security of India would get a “befitting reply”. During his address during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, he paid homage to the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks.

“At a time when we are commemorating this crucial festival of democracy, we cannot forget that today is also the anniversary of the terror attack in Mumbai. I pay homage to those who lost their lives in this attack. I reiterate the country’s resolve that every terrorist organization challenging India’s security will be given a befitting reply,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that the Constitution was not only “a lawyer’s document”, but “a guiding light” for everyone.

Share This Article
Previous Article craft Kashmir’s ‘craftsmanship has potential to shine on global stage: WCC delegates
Next Article Sakeena Itoo visits GMC Anantnag reviews its functioning 26 Sakeena reviews GMC Anantnag’s functioning
Leave a Comment