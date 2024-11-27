Terrorists targeting India will get befitting reply: PM

New Delhi, Nov 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said terrorist organizations challenging the security of India would get a “befitting reply”. During his address during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, he paid homage to the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks.

“At a time when we are commemorating this crucial festival of democracy, we cannot forget that today is also the anniversary of the terror attack in Mumbai. I pay homage to those who lost their lives in this attack. I reiterate the country’s resolve that every terrorist organization challenging India’s security will be given a befitting reply,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that the Constitution was not only “a lawyer’s document”, but “a guiding light” for everyone.