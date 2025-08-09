Terrorist attacks were ‘frequent during UPA regime: Shah

Srinagar, Aug 08: Asserting that terrorist attacks were ‘frequent in India during the UPA regime,’ Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed opposition parties for opposing ‘Operation Sindoor.’

Addressing a public meeting in Bihar, Shah said, “India is different under the Narendra Modi ji’s regime. Our soldiers killed terrorists in their hideouts. But the RJD and Congress leaders are opposing Operation Sindoor.”

The Union Home Minister lashed out at opposition parties for objecting to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, asserting that infiltrators have “no right to vote”.

He also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was “indulging in politics over the SIR exercise” in the state. “Names of infiltrators must be removed from the voters’ lists. They have no right to vote. But the RJD and the Congress are opposing SIR in Bihar because the names of infiltrators are being deleted from the lists,” he added.

He also asserted that the NDA will form the government in the coming assembly polls.

“The RJD did nothing for Bihar. Lalu ji, as central minister, sanctioned Rs 1,132 cr for railway infrastructure in Bihar, while our govt provided Rs 10,066 cr in FY’26,” he claimed.

Shah also alleged that the RJD “encouraged hooliganism” during its rule in the state.

Earlier, Shah performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the comprehensive development of Punaura Dham temple and complex, the birthplace of Mata Sita in Sitamarhi district of Bihar today.

Amit Shah also flagged off the Amrit Bharat train from Sitamarhi to Delhi through video conferencing. Many dignitaries, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, were present on this occasion.

In his address, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said that today, laying the foundation stone for the development of the Punaura Dham temple complex, the birthplace of Mata Janaki, is a very auspicious occasion not only for Sitamarhi, Mithila, and Bihar but also for the entire country and the world. He said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done the work of developing the Punaura Dham temple and its entire complex at the birthplace of Sita Mata with crores of rupees. This is a matter of joy not only for the devotees of Mithila and Bihar but also for the entire country.

Amit Shah added that the grand temple of Shaktiswarupa Jagatjanani Mata Janaki will be built in Punaura Dham in an area of more than 68 acres at a cost of approximately Rs 890 crore. He said that out of this, Rs 137 crore will be spent on the renovation of the existing temple of Mata Sita, and Rs 728 crore will be spent on the ‘Parikrama Path’ and other structures. He said that the life lessons from the life of Mata Sita and the stories of Ramayana will be told in the Parikrama Path, Dhyan Kendra Vatika, reconstruction of religious water sources, Dharamshalas, canteens, medical facilities, and a digital gallery. He said that through the 3D experience, our young generations will be able to see all the inspiring incidents from the life of Mata Janaki along with Ram Chandra Ji.