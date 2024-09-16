Terrorism Will Be Wiped Out Once and for All in J&K: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said as long as Prime Minister Narendera Modi government was at the Centre, no power can revive terrorism in Jammu region on the lines of 1990’s. He said the BJP led government will bury terrorism to the extent that it doesn’t erupt again.

“Anti-national and anti-peace elements are trying to bring back the 90’s like atmosphere in the Jammu region. Let me assure you that we will push the terrorism several feet below the ground so that it doesn’t erupt again,” Shah said addressing a massive rally in Paddar-Nagseni Assembly constituency in Kishtwar area.

Launching a scathing attack at National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah, Shah said where he was when “bloodbath at its peak in Kishtwar.” “He should be asked if he comes here. But I know where he was then. He was enjoying on London beaches,” Shah said sarcastically.

He said the NC-Congress alliance has always set a base for terrorism and separatism in J&K ever since they joined hands. “These parties pushed Maharaja Hari Singh from J&K. Later, only his mortal remains returned to J&K,” Shah said. “These parties are responsible for the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.”

This was the Home Minister’s second visit to Jammu region since September 6. He said that Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and Special Police Officers (SPOs) have been laced with the latest weapons and powers. “This is being done to ensure infiltrators who come here to disrupt peace are buried in the mountains only and not allowed to enter the hinterland,” Shah said.

He said nobody will be allowed to use Indian soil for terrorism. About Article 370, Shah said there is no place for Article 370 in the Indian constitution. This Article has become an old chapter of India’s history,” Shah said.

He asked whether people want to bring back NC-Congress, the BJP workers shouted “No.” “I want to ask the NC-Congress how you can bring back Article 370. Let me clarify that neither terrorism nor Article 370 won’t return,” he said.

Taking a jibe at National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, the Home Minister said that earlier he stated that he won’t contest elections in the UT. “Then he decides to contest from two seats. This shows he has accepted defeat. Let me tell you, you can’t win from either seat,” he said in an obvious reference to Omar.

Shah reiterated that as long as there is a Modi government at the Centre, no power can reverse the reservation given to Gujjars’ and Paharis. The Home Minister said that there was no question of bringing back two constitutions, two flags, and two leaders. “Dr Shama Prasad Mukherji’s vision and mission has been fulfilled and no power can reverse these things,” he said. He promised massive development for Paddar and Kishtwar.

“You have to ensure the victory of Sunil Sharma from Paddar-Nagseni constituency. You already have Dr Jitendera Singh in PMO. If Sunil wins, both of them can work closely for your development. We have a huge vision for the development of Paddar and Kishtwar,” Shah claimed—(KNO)