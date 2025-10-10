Terrorism is breathing its last in J&K: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR: “J&K Police is not only fighting terrorism, maintaining law & order and protecting citizens but it is also a crucial agent of socio-economic development,” the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday. He said J&K Police has ensured peace and stable society for industrial growth and overall progress in the Union Territory. The Lieutenant Governor was speaking at the 10th All India Police Judo Cluster (Men & Women) – 2025.

“Terrorism is breathing its last in J&K. The peace has enabled unparalleled progress and brought greater prosperity in the lives of people. Security has significantly improved across the country. Roots of left-wing extremism were dismantled and India is witnessing a new era of progress driven by rapid economic growth,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the police, army, and CAPFs for dismantling terror support systems, and preventing cross-border infiltration. He emphasized on intelligence-based kinetic operations and adopting a multifaceted approach to tackle internal security challenges.

The Lieutenant Governor also praised the J&K Police force in building a fear-free environment for citizens.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor also spoke on the power of sports to foster a sense of collective identity, camaraderie, courage, character building, peace, equality and friendship among people and the region.

He called upon the youth to develop qualities like compassion and courage, and dedicate their potential and talents in service to the nation.

“Sports is the universal language of unity and it promotes inclusivity and mutual respect. The sports events like All India Police Judo Cluster serves as a vibrant platform to celebrate Unity in Diversity and showcase India’s rich cultural and social heritage,” he said.

More than 2,000 athletes are participating in the championship comprising of Judo, Wushu, Pencak Silat, Taekwondo and Karate, hosted by Jammu Kashmir Police.

DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat; Shri S.J.M. Gillani, Special DG Coordination PHQ; ADGP Armed, Shri Anand Jain; senior officials of Police and Civil Administration; representatives of various sports associations; prominent sports personalities, and youth in large number were present.