Srinagar: Condemning the killing of two migrant laborers, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said people disrupting peace in Jammu and Kashmir will have to “repent and repay with interest.”

“My heart goes to the family member of a Kashmiri Pandit killed in Pulwama and two laborers from UP killed in a Shopian grenade attack. Those disrupting peace in J&K will have to repent and repay with the interest. The masterminds of Pulwama and Shopian-type attacks will be dealt with sternly,” LG Sinha said addressing a book launch function in Srinagar.

Earlier, LG in a tweet said words cannot adequately condemn today’s barbaric terror attack on Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar from Kannauj, UP. “My deepest condolence to their families. One terrorist has been arrested & hunt is on for the others. Security apparatus has been directed to launch coordinated CT ops,” he said.

“We have intensified our efforts to crush terrorists and terror ecosystem and have given full freedom to the security forces. Terrorism is a curse for civilized society. People from every community must come together to condemn heinous acts and root out terror & its elements,” he said.

Later speaking at a book launch function, he said some people who don’t want the business to flourish in Kashmir and who don’t want students to study.” Hartal days are over and today travel advisories are being lifted by foreign countries. Those not happy with this are trying to disrupt peace here,” Sinha said.

Sinha released `The Slum Queen’ written by Ruble Nagi, a J&K-born writer settled in Mumbai.

He said that these anti-peace elements don’t want a common person to live in a peaceful atmosphere and hence continue to play mischief. “But they will never succeed,” he said…

Without naming Farooq Abdullah who demanded justice in the backdrop of recent killings, LG Sinha asked the justice to whom…?

“I want to ask those shedding crocodile tears over recent killings, who was in power when the Vandhama massacre took place? Who was in power when 26 people were killed in Udhampur and 17 people were killed in Litter Pulwama? Who was ruling J&K when countless massacres of minorities and Muslims took place?” he asked.

He said that today questions are raised that militancy has increased post article 370 revocation, but the figures portray a different picture.

“Killings of minorities, civilians, and security forces personnel are far less than what they used to be prior to August 2019,” he said.

“I want to assure the people of J&K that we are committed to dismantling the terror eco-system that exited within government apparatus and outside. We are also committed to pushing the last nail in the coffin of militancy in J&K and making this place terror-free.”

LG said that gone are the days when J&K affairs would run in the direction of a neighboring country. The LG also hailed Rubul Nagi for writing a book that has the potential to transform lives and bring a change in the lives of many women across the country.