Terrorism a ploy to destroy us: Darakhshan

SHOPIAN: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board & Minister of State Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi visited Shopian today and participated in the SAHI RASTA youth workshop organised by Rashtriya Rifles (Rajput) at Goodwill School Balpora here which was attended by a large number of youth from Pulwama and Shopian districts.

Dr Andrabi interacted with the youth and listened to their views on the attempts of destruction thorough terrorism by the enemies of the country and the necessity of peace. Dr Andrabi said that the land of Sufis and Rishis was blooded by these terrorists and their separatist supporters for decades and as we saw peace here after 2019, the terror networks from across the border with their political and social sympathisers and supporters within our country started to reshape their anti social and anti national modules for spreading fear and destruction again.

Andrabi termed the Delhi blast an attempt to disrupt J&K’s progress. She said such incidents aim to shake the region’s peace and development. “We all have to rise strongly against any anti national activity and speak openly against terror. Terrorism is a ploy to destroy us, peace through inclusivity is our strength”, said Dr Darakhshan.

She said that the role of our armed forces and police in fighting terrorism is praiseworthy. She said that the strong government of Prime Minister Modi will give a strong response to such ploys against our people. In reply to a question later while speaking with media, Andrabi said that nobody will be allowed to harass the innocent Kashmiri outside and nobody needs to worry. While appealing to the youth, Andrabi said that the teachings of peace and inclusivity of our Rishis and Sufis are a way ahead for peace and harmony.

“In peaceful environment only, we can dream of giving a better future to our youth. Peace is the accelerating tool for achieving the goal of Viksit Jammu and Kashmir and Viksit Bharat”, said.