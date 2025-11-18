Terror ecosystem being dismantled: LG

Jammu: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended the 32nd meeting of Northern Zonal Council chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah in Faridabad, Haryana.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with continuous guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu Kashmir has been achieving greater and new heights on the development and security front since August 2019.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to the Home Minister for resolving various issues concerning Jammu Kashmir and guiding its all-around development. He said after abrogation of Article 370, Jammu Kashmir has witnessed historic transformation in terms of economic growth, investment, infrastructure, connectivity, strengthening of grassroots democracy and better opportunities for youth and women. The security situation has significantly improved.

“The policy of “Zero Tolerance to Terrorism” has curbed violence, stone pelting, strikes, and local recruitment. Not just terrorists but the entire ecosystem of terrorism is being dismantled,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He highlighted the recent meticulous investigation by Jammu Kashmir Police to unearth and dismantle Pan-India terror network. He also observed that in the first phase of the 150th year commemoration of ‘Vande Mataram’, Jammu Kashmir has achieved first place in the entire country in event participation and out of top 10 districts, 9 are from J&K UT.

“360-degree security mechanism has been strengthened. Seamless coordination between intelligence and security agencies has been enhanced to foil nefarious designs of adversary,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The meeting was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta.