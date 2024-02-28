English | اردو و
Wednesday, February 28th 2024
Tendulkar Praises Jammu and Kashmir; PM Modi Calls for Building a Developed India

New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s admiration of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday drew concurring praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said his visit to the Union Territory has two important takeaways for the youth.

Tendulkar posted a short highlight of his visit to the region and said it will remain a beautiful experience etched in his memory.

“There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people’s exceptional hospitality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn’t agree more, especially after this trip,” he said.

He added, “The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of ‘Make in India, Make for the World.’ They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu & Kashmir, one of the several jewels of @incredibleindia.”

Modi responded, “This is wonderful to see! Sachin Tendulkar’s lovely Jammu and Kashmir visit has two important takeaways for our youth: One – to discover different parts of Incredible India. Two- the importance of ‘Make in India. “Together, let’s build a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat!”.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

