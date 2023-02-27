Now, a robotic elephant that runs on electricity will help devotees perform rituals at a temple in South India.

Gifted by PETA India with the support of actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, Irinjadappilly Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala’s Thrissur district has used a mechanical, life-like elephant for performing rituals.

The mechanical elephant, named Irinjadapilly Raman, is 10-and-a half feet in height while 800 kg is the weight. It can carry around four people. The elephant’s head, eyes, mouth, ears and tail all work on electricity.

Following a call taken by the temple to never keep or hire elephants or any other animals for rituals, festivities, or any other purpose, PETA India came up with the robotic elephant.

An inaugural ceremony was followed by a performance by the percussion ensemble led by Peruvanam Satheesan Marar. “Subjecting live elephants to the extreme loudness of the timpani is cruel, as it is damaging and distressing for live elephants,” PETA said in a release.

Thiruvothu said these days we have access to understanding what animals are forced to endure when humans use them for entertainment.

“It’s high time we made stronger and more impactful strides towards stopping such abuse and letting animals have respectful and dignified lives… I am delighted to support PETA India in helping Sree Krishna Temple worshippers experience the joy and sanctity of religious functions in an exciting, modern, and conscientious manner,” she said.

Head priest of the temple Rajkumar Namboothiri said they were “extremely happy and grateful” to receive the mechanical elephant.