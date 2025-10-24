Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to establish Tele-ICUs across the newly established Government Medical Colleges. Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, held a detailed discussion with NITI Aayog Member, Dr. V.K. Paul, on this issue. This marks a significant step towards defining the modalities for rolling out a robust, technology-driven critical care network aimed at strengthening peripheral healthcare institutions across Jammu and Kashmir. The government is working towards establishing Tele-ICU facilities under a hub-and-spoke model, ensuring 24×7 critical care monitoring, expert consultation, and real-time clinical support for peripheral hospitals. Under this model, newly established GMCs will serve as spokes connected to a central command hub within the UT. The hub would also serve as a training and mentoring centre for medical staff across the UT, eventually leading to the creation of additional regional hubs for wider Tele-ICU coverage. Tele-ICU is a remote command center staffed with intensivists who monitor one or multiple ICUs through distant mode. Such models are being implemented by leading health technology providers such as Apollo TeleHealth, Medanta, Cloudphysician, and HealthNet. NITI Aayog has also underscored the importance of studying these models to identify best-fit strategies for J&K’s healthcare ecosystem, considering its unique geography and institutional diversity. J&K Health Department has proposed to establish at least a 10-bed Tele-ICU unit in each of the new GMCs. The preparatory groundwork has been completed. A roadmap for phased implementation, including infrastructure readiness, technology procurement, and training modules, has been devised. J&K faces challenges of difficult terrain and human resource limitations. The administration has pledged to develop a customized, scalable model that addresses regional needs and strengthens healthcare delivery at the grassroots level. Jammu and Kashmir has its own advantages and disadvantages. Unlike other states, the private healthcare sector is still in its infancy in Jammu and Kashmir. Most of the people, irrespective of their financial or social status, rely on government hospitals and other health facilities. As a result, the government health facilities are overburdened. Our population is rising, which has put pressure on the government hospitals. In such a situation, technology comes in handy to ease some burden. The concept of Tele-ICU is a step towards this direction. It will go a long way in transforming healthcare. The government needs to consider remote areas, which are off the radar so far, for setting up such facilities. This will ease pressure on tertiary care hospitals. Besides Tele-ICUs, the government also needs to introduce robotic surgery in its hospitals. Several state governments have successfully launched such facilities for the people. We too need to launch such modern facilities in government hospitals, which will transform our healthcare system. Health and education are top priorities of the Modi government. The administration should approach the Centre for funding and other expertise to transform healthcare in the Union Territory.