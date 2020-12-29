Teenager kills grandmother with hammer for not giving him money for new year party

In a gruesome incident, a 19-year-old has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly murdering his 73-year-old grandmother after she refused to lend him money for a New Year’s party.

According to reports, Delhi police got a distress call from a home in east Delhi’s Shahdara neighbourhood on Sunday night informing them that an elderly woman had been hit on the head with a hammer.

Police rushed to the house to find a gruesome sight – the blood-covered body of Satish Jolly slumped in a chair, with a bloody hammer lying on the floor and blood stains on the floor.

Satish Jolly lived on the ground floor of the house in Shahdara’s Rohtash Nagar. Her elder son, Sanjay, lives on the first with his wife and two children. Manoj, her second son, lives nearby.

According to the police, at around 8 pm on Saturday the accused Karan – Satish Jolly’s elder son – asked his grandmother give him money. When she refused, he killed her, stole ₹ 18,000 and fled.

The grandmother, Satish Jolly, was 73 years old and lived in a room on the ground floor of the house

Police also said Karan is in considerable debt. His father owns a grocery store in Rohtash Nagar.