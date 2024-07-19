`Tee it high, let it fly’:  Golf tourism puts Kashmir on global map

Srinagar, Jul 18: Rahul Mehra (24) was on a family trip to Kashmir back in 2021. While coming across a pristine landscape, he caught a glimpse of Srinagar Royal Golf Course.

After exploring the entire course, he developed an interest in learning golf back in his native state West Bengal.

After learning the sport, last year, he again visited Kashmir to play this sport with the professionals.

Such was his experience, that this year, he also camped in Kashmir to play this sport in various golf courses of the valley.

“Kashmir has been a reason for me to choose golf as a sport. I love this game and want to visit Kashmir every year to play this sport,” he said.

Like Mehra, every year scores of golfers visit the valley to play the sport on natural and world-class courses.

Golf tourism is booming in Kashmir, attracting scores of enthusiasts eager to enjoy the stunning landscapes and pristine courses the region has to offer.

From celebrities to prominent golfers, Kashmir has become a focal point for sports lovers across the world.

Every year tournaments are being held in Kashmir, which are being participated by the prominent golfers of the country.

Recently cricketers Ajay Jedeja, Yuvraj Singh, and Ajit Agarkar visited the valley to play this sport.

Officials said the sport has succeeded in attracting sportspersons from across the globe to visit Kashmir.

“Srinagar’s Royal Spring Golf Course is the busiest in Kashmir. We receive scores of the golfers, who play this sport and even participate in tournaments. We are anticipating that Kashmir is going to be one of the world’s prominent golf destinations in the coming year,” they said.

Kashmir Tourism Department is actively promoting golf tourism, organizing tournaments and events to further enhance the region’s appeal. The government is also investing in infrastructure development to support this growing industry, ensuring that facilities meet international standards.

Recently, Advisor to the Lt Governor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, stated that the government of Jammu and Kashmir is resolute in its efforts to improve golf tourism in the Kashmir valley. He said numerous steps have already been taken, while many more are in the pipeline to augment the sports infrastructure in J&K.

RR Bhatnagar said golf is a significant component of the region’s tourism industry, and the government is determined to take this sport to new heights. (With KNO inputs)