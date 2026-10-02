Technology Can Connect The World, But Must Not Distance Us From Truth: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the rapid expansion of technology, smartphones, social media and artificial intelligence has transformed the way people communicate and access information, but stressed that technological progress must remain rooted in truth, humanity and social responsibility.

LG Sinha, while addressing the gathering at SKICC Srinagar in connection with the Gandhi Jayanti said Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy continues to offer important lessons for navigating the rapidly changing world.

He said Gandhi Jayanti should not be limited to remembering the Mahatma, but should provide an opportunity to reflect on his ideas and understand their relevance to contemporary society.

The Lieutenant Governor said Gandhi’s life demonstrated that truth was not merely an idea but a principle to be practised throughout one’s life.

He said the world today has been brought closer by digital technology, with information travelling across the globe within moments, but the same technology can also create challenges when information is consumed or shared without verification.

Sinha stressed that truth must remain central even in the age of social media, smartphones and artificial intelligence, and people should verify information before believing or responding to it.

He said Gandhi’s message was particularly relevant at a time when technology has placed enormous power in the hands of individuals.

“Technology is a powerful means, but the direction in which it is used determines whether it serves humanity or creates new challenges,” he said.

The LG called upon the younger generation to use technology as a tool for learning, innovation, employment and social good, rather than allowing it to become a source of division or misinformation.

He said the rapid pace of technological advancement is creating new opportunities, particularly for children and youth, but the focus must remain on ensuring that such progress is inclusive and benefits society as a whole.

Sinha said Gandhi’s vision also required society to look towards its weakest and most vulnerable sections.

He said the real measure of development should be the improvement in the lives of those who need support the most, adding that justice, respect for others and sensitivity towards weaker sections must remain integral to the development process.

The Lieutenant Governor said India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 must combine the speed of economic and technological progress with compassion and human values.

He said Jammu and Kashmir also has a responsibility to contribute to this journey by combining modern education, technology and infrastructure with its rich cultural traditions and values.

Sinha emphasised that development should not mean losing touch with one’s roots, saying modernity and tradition must move together.

He also highlighted the importance of education in shaping the future generation, saying schools and educational institutions must develop not only knowledge and skills but also character, responsibility and sensitivity towards society.

The LG said Gandhi’s educational philosophy encouraged learning that could be connected with real life and used for the betterment of society.

He said teachers have an important role in nurturing responsible citizens and ensuring that education becomes a means of developing both competence and character.

Sinha further said Gandhi’s message of respecting different viewpoints remains important in contemporary society, where differences of opinion should not become a reason for hostility.

He called for greater respect for dialogue, diversity and the dignity of every individual.

The Lieutenant Governor said Gandhi’s legacy also teaches that every citizen has a responsibility towards society and the nation.

He said collective efforts are required to build a developed India that is technologically advanced, economically strong, socially inclusive and firmly connected to its human and cultural values.

Sinha said the true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi would be to translate his principles into everyday conduct and ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society.