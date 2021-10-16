Tech battle: Apple says EU’s demand for standard USB-C port will ‘stifle innovation’

The tension between Apple and the EU has deepened after the former called out the latter over the demand for standard charging ports.

Apple has argued that moving to a common charging port will stifle innovation. The EU has asked device manufacturers to use USB-C as a standard charging port.

EU has said it obviously won’t be much of an issue for Android makers as the USB-C connector is virtually universally adopted. Apple, however, has argued it will gel well with its innovation.

The EU has now responded and pointed out that the bill does allow for continued development.

In a recent interview, the MEP and consumer protection committee chairman Anna Cavazzini said that the proposal leaves an open door for adopting a different standard in the future when a better one emerges.

It’s not exactly clear how the process of moving to a future standard would work at this point but the important thing is that the proposal does allow for further development.

As of now, only Apple is using its proprietary Lightning port for the iPhones while most iPads and MacBooks charge over USB-C. Perhaps, it’s high time Apple adopts the superior USB-C connector anyway.