A video of a groom shedding tears after seeing his beautiful bride is breaking the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, the groom can be seen standing on the wedding stage with tears rolling down his cheeks as he watches his bride walking up to the stage.

The bride also got emotional and tried to console her hubby. The groom’s relatives also come up to the stage and cheered up the groom.

The video has gone viral with netizens giving their two cents on the issue.



“True love summarized in a video,” said a used

“Tears of gratitude,” said another

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s true love,” wrote third.