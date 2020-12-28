Teachers adopting online tutoring witness 400% average growth: Teachmint

Teachmint, India’s leading EdTech company revealed that teachers who have made a switch to online tutoring from the conventional physical classroom set-up have witnessed an average four times growth in their teaching business in eight weeks of signing up.

There are 2.5 lakh teachers who have signed up on Teachmint till date and this number is growing by more than 50,000 new registrations every month.

Through this period of growth, the trend of tutors on the platform scaling their practice has stayed its course even after the pandemic induced lockdown had started to wind down over the last two months.

A deeper analysis of factors driving this growth has thrown up a few major reasons for the switch.

The first of which is the fact that teachers are now easily able to digitize their entire teaching businesses, including content delivery, student engagement and administrative workflows.

A digital presence also means that tutors are now able to take their classroom to any corner of the world and are no longer inhibited by their own geographical location.

Another reason for this unprecedented growth can be attributed to the fact that digital classrooms create time and resource efficiency like never before, allowing tutors to cater to a significantly larger number of students.

An interesting byproduct of achieving such scale is that tutors, who are now also armed with a powerful set of online tools, can create imaginative and tailored teaching methodologies for their students, thereby providing a more immersive learning experience.

All these aforementioned factors have thus resulted in a new generation of tech savvy tutors unafraid of leveraging the positive buzz from within their own social networks, enabling them to add students to their classrooms at an unprecedented rate.

Mihir Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Teachmint said, “Face to face tutor lead teaching is the mainstay of the Indian education sector, making a strong case for digitization of tutor services as opposed to content based self-learning models.

However, this form of teaching is traditionally cost-heavy and is difficult to scale. Digitization has dissolved boundaries and unlocked opportunities for teachers to scale beyond physical and geographical limits without any capital investment.

Today, teachers on Teachmint are seamlessly teaching a greater number of students from neighboring cities and imparting a superior learning environment and experience.”