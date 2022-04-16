Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has invited applications from engineering graduates for the off-campus hiring program.

Candidates who have completed their engineering degrees in 2019, 2020, or 2021 can apply for the jobs.

Minimum aggregate (all subjects in all semesters) marks should be 60% or 6 CGPA in each of Class Xth, Class XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation, and Post-Graduation examination.

Candidates who have completed B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc from any specialization offered by a recognized university or college are eligible. However, there should be no gap year in education and applicants should have completed their full-time education within the stipulated course duration.

Candidates should be 18 to 28 years of age. Applicants with pending backlogs are not eligible.

How to Apply

Candidates are required to first log on to the TCS Next Step Portal at https://nextstep.tcs.com/campus/.

On the homepage, candidates will have to create their accounts to apply for the TCS Off Campus hiring process. Registered users can use their credentials to log in to the portal.

New users will have to click on the ‘Apply For Drive’ option.

Click on the ‘Register Now’ option.

You will now have to choose the category ‘IT’.

Enter your details and submit the application form and click on “Apply For Drive”.

You can track your application by clicking on the “Track Your Application” option. The status should reflect as “Applied for Drive” if you have successfully applied.