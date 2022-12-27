Srinagar: Under the Momentum Routine Immunization Transformation & Equity Project funded by USAID, TCI Foundations team in Srinagar conducted vaccination drive at Press colony Srinagar for the Journalists working in different print and media offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

The team which carried out the vaccination drive included Dr Madiha Mohaimin (District coordinator), Ainul afzal (Staff Nurse), and Mohammad Ashraf (Data entry operator) and Firdousa Jan (volunteer).

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

It is pertinent to mention, TCI Foundation an autonomous entity under Transport Corporation of India works in collaboration with Government, public sector undertakings, national and international organizations and reputed corporates to serve the nation with the motto of equality and better life for all citizens in the country.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

TCI Foundation is actively working to vaccinate vulnerable population and has already vaccinated around 20000 beneficiaries in Srinagar.