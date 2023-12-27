SRINAGAR: The Income Tax Department, Srinagar, in collaboration with the University of Kashmir, conducted an interactive programme titled “TAX TALKS” at the Ibn Khaldun Auditorium. The event centered around the theme, “Fighting against Black Money is a fight for Socio-economic justice.” The primary aim of the programme was to enhance tax consciousness among the youth, with a focus on the pivotal role taxes play in national development.

The event witnessed the participation of approximately 150 students representing diverse academic disciplines of the University. Various dignitaries from both the academia and the Income Tax Department were present on the occasion. Shakil Ahmad Ganie, IRS (Dy. Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar), and Shakil Maqbool, ICAS, Addl. Commissioner, State Taxes (J&K), were among the speakers at the event, accompanied by various officials from the department.

Dr. Nisar Mir (University Registrar), and noted academics Professor Imtiyaz ul Haq (HOD, Economics) and Professor Nazir Ahmad Nazir (Dean-School of Business) participated in the event.

Commencing the proceedings, Professor Imtiyaz ul Haq extended a warm welcome to the Income Tax department officers, presenting them with tokens of appreciation. Subsequently, Professor Nazir Ahmad Nazir shed light on the menace of Black Money and its impact.

The university Vice Chancellor, Professor Nilofer Khan, presided over the event and expressed gratitude to the Income Tax Department for organizing this engaging session and urged the continuation of such initiatives to foster tax awareness among students. Further, Income Tax Officer, Karamvir, provided an overview of the department’s structure and operations, introducing the speakers to the audience.

A key highlight was the debate among student volunteers representing diverse academic backgrounds, elucidating on the perils of Black Money and its detrimental effects on the socio-economic fabric of the nation.

This was followed by a comprehensive discussion by Shakil Ahmad Ganai, emphasizing the significance of direct taxes in national progress, highlighting the role of vigilant citizenship in curbing this issue, and outlining governmental measures and legislative frameworks in place. Shakil Maqbool, an officer of the Indian Civil Accounts Service, underscored the importance of indirect taxation and behavioural aspects in raising tax consciousness among citizens.

The event culminated with the distribution of certificates and prizes as tokens of appreciation to the participants. Professor Imtiyaz ul Haq extended gratitude to the Income Tax Department for their valuable time and insights, acknowledging the dedicated efforts of the organizing committee that contributed to the event’s success.