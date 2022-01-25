Have you ever felt how a truck driver’s daily life could be? How do they spend months driving through different states and what do their daily meals look like?

Yes, vlogger `Kmr Ishfaq’ is tracking the journey of truckers and recording their day-to-day life.

`Kmr Ishfaq’ has 20,000 followers on his Facebook page and he has done a series of vlogs on truck drivers.

He has traveled to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Hyderabad as a trucker and filmed the unexpected events a driver encounters throughout his journey.

From endless conversations about their experience cooking in trucks or on the roadside to relishing street snacks and loading and delivering goods at destinations, Ishfaq has posted a series of vlogs with some interesting facts about truckers.

Ishfaq has filmed the apple boxes being loaded in trucks in Kashmir. He has focused on drivers’ skills to accommodate maximum boxes within a limited space.

He has filmed the journey of truckers from Kashmir to various fruit markets of India and the life in between the journey.

Similarly, his vlogs about transporting bananas, oranges, Kiwis, and other varieties and the return journey to Kashmir.

In his series of vlogs on the food habits of truckers, he has filmed how the truckers cook their local dishes onboard in different ways.

From Haakh to Wazwan, he also reviews the food at various eatery outlets on way.

Many of his subscribers have appreciated his videos and call him a truck vlogger.

Ishfaq as per the description of his page offers free wifi to the people within his truck.