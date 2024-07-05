Tarun Chugh reappointed BJP Prabhari for J&K, Ladakh

SRINAGAR, JULY 05: In a strategic move to enhance its presence in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reappointed its national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, as the Prabhari for these regions. The decision was made by the top leadership of the party.



Expressing his gratitude, Chugh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda for reposing faith in him. He pledged to work harder for the party and to promote the policies and vision of the prime minister in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Jammu & Kashmir has embarked on a new path of all-round progress and development. Thanks to various development and welfare schemes launched by the prime minister, the age of terrorism has been replaced by a new age of tourism. People in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are now seeing new hope in the BJP,” Chugh remarked.

Chugh also stated that the BJP is ready for elections, working continuously for 365 days as part of a mission. “The BJP party is organizing working committees across all states. Tomorrow, the national president will come to address all of us,” Chugh added, referring to JP Nadda’s upcoming visit.

Highlighting a significant achievement, Chugh noted, “It’s a big achievement that, for the first time in 50-60 years, a prime minister has been appointed for a third term. Modi 3.0 marks a new era of progress, and we are continuing our efforts to further strengthen developmental work in India.”

Furthermore Chugh declared, “The BJP stands as a beacon of hope and progress in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Under Prime Minister Modi’s transformative leadership, we are dismantling the remnants of terrorism and ushering in an era of unprecedented development. We are prepared to decisively win upcoming elections and further our mission of national integration and prosperity.”