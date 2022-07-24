Pahalgam, Jul 24 : Body of a tourist, who had drowned in Tarsar Lake in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district along with a tourist guide on June 22, has been recovered after a month by a rescue team, officials said here on Sunday.

An official said body of Dr Mahesh Kumar from Uttarakhand, who had drowned in the Lake last month, was recovered near Liddarwat area of Pahalgam.

He said that they have informed the family of Dr Mahesh and after medico-legal formalities body will be handed over to them.

Notably, a tourist guide, who was part a 13 member group of tourist and locals on a trekking trip to Tarsar Lake, had drowned in the lake while trying to save the tourist Dr Mahesh Kumar.

Body of tourist guide, Shakeel Ahmad was recovered a day after following hectic efforts by rescue teams, while tourist’s body remained untraced for over a month.

Officials said that after over a month, body was tourist Dr Mahesh was recovered today near Liddarwat area of the district—(KNO)