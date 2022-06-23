Srinagar: The body of a missing tourist guide was recovered on Thursday while a non-local tourist was still missing in the Tarsar lake incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police sources said the body of guide Shakeel Ahmad was found in the Lidderwarth area of the district.

The missing non-local tourist has been identified as Mahesh of Uttarakhand, police said.

Shakeel belonged to the Gaganjeer village of north Kashmir Ganderbal district.

At least 14 people, including 11 tourists and three guides, had gone missing on Tuesday in the Tarsar Lake area where the group had gone for trekking.

Ten tourists and two guides were rescued on Wednesday by a team of rescuers sent up by the Pahalgam police and the civil administration.

Two persons, including the guide Shakeel Ahmad and tourist Mahesh had gone missing.

Searches are still on in the area to locate the missing tourist.

The area has been witnessing incessant rain and fresh snowfall since Monday and the group had been stranded in the area.