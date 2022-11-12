Mumbai: After his performance in his debut film ‘Jia Aur Jia’, J&K-born actor Arslan Goni worked on the web series ‘Main Hero Bol Raha Hun’ and also got noticed for his short film ‘Mystery Man’.

The actor, who is seen in the web series ‘Tanaav’, talked about playing a complex character that demanded a lot from him in terms of his look and body language.



Arslan opened up on his role in the web series and what makes it a challenging character to depict on-screen.



He said: “I am playing the character of Kunal Mattoo, who is extraordinary in all ways. This character has indeed demanded a lot from me, from the intense raw look to perfection in my way of talking. This has been something that has been challenging for me and is completely different from my real-life personality.”



Directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn, the 12-episode series is all about a special task based in Kashmir and how bravely they fight against terrorism. Apart from that, the story also deals with the complexity of human nature and relationships.



The web series also features Arbaaz Khan, Sukhmani Sadana, Danish Hussain, Ekta Kaul, Manav Vij, M.K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Waluscha De Sousa, Zarine Wahab, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, and Sumit Kaul.



Sharing his experience of shooting with the cast of the show, he said: “Shooting with such a massive cast always comes with lots of challenges and fun. It implies that no matter what your character is, it should speak for you, and I feel my role in ‘Tanaav’ will speak for me.”



‘Tanaav’ streams on SonyLIV.