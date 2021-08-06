Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
The Kashmir Monitor·
Latest News
··1 min read

Taliban captures capital of Nimruz province: Reports

taliban
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow in March 2021 (Photo courtesy: Reuters)

Taliban has captured Zaranj, the capital of Afghanistan’s southwestern province of Nimruz, Hasht e Subh media outlet reported on Friday, citing local residents.

The militants reportedly seized control over Zaranj’s airport and the provincial administration building. This is the first Afghan provincial capital that the Taliban managed to capture since 2016.

 

The Taliban movement has made significant gains in the country since the US and other NATO countries began withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. 

The pullout was launched in accordance with the 2020 Doha agreement, after US President Joe Biden announced his country would be ending its nearly 20-year campaign in Afghanistan by 11 September.

svg%3E
© REUTERS / Jim Hollander

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than 95 percent complete.

The Taliban claims it controls over 85 percent of the country’s territory, as well as 90 percent of the border areas, but the government denies it, calling those claims “shameless propaganda”.

This article first appeared on www.sputniknews.com which has agreed to share its content with The Kashmir Monitor)


svg%3E
Previous
Next 100 days crucial; ensure no congregation with more than 25 people: J&K LG to admin, police
svg%3E
Next
Covovax for kids to be launched early 2022: Adar Poonawalla
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor