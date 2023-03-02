

Even as Tali administrative Hqs was established in 1957, it never saw road connectivity till yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has inaugurated the Kumey Bridge, which connects Yangte in Arunachal to Tali, and a new road going towards Tali, providing all-season connectivity to the remote constituency.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Pema Khandu became the first Chief Minister to reach Tali in Kra Daadi district by road.

Tali was the only remote constituency out of the 60 constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh which remained disconnected from the rest of the state due to lack of approach roads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness over the completion of 51 km Yangte-Tali road in Kra Daadi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Responding to the tweet threads by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu about aforesaid completion of 51 km Yangte-Tali road, the Prime Minister tweeted:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gladdening to see this.”

A road for Tali constituency was sanctioned in 2012 but it could not be completed due to poor implementation.