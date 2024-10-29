‘Talent Search Test’: Aarifeen School of Excellence students honoured

Maryam Khaliq

Baramulla, Oct. 27 — Eight students from Aarifeen School of Excellence in Baramulla were honored for their outstanding achievements in 24th Annual All J&K UT Level Talent Search Test at the SKICC convocation ceremony in Srinagar on Sunday.

Presiding over the event, MLA Gulmarg Farooq Ahmad Shah honored the young achievers for their outstanding performance in the 24th Annual All J&K UT Level Talent Search Test, held by Newlight Education & Environmental Service Foundation (NEESF-NEES).

The NEESF-NEES Foundation, authorized by the J&K government for specialized educational testing, organized the Talent Search Test with a focus on simplifying assessment and identifying areas for educational support.

Among the achievers, first-grade student Fahadullah Muslim secured the 6th position in J&K UT and the 2nd position in his district. His classmates, Mohammad Salim Wani and Mohammad Musa Bakhshi, followed closely, ranking 11th and 17th in the UT respectively.

In the second grade, Mohammad Hamza Baig earned the 14th position in the UT and 6th in the district, while Zayan Ashiq Shah ranked 16th in the UT. Arhan Rafiq Khan, a Grade 3 student, achieved the 14th position in J&K UT and 4th in the district, while Abdullah Majid and Ayesha Shahid of Grade 3 secured the 16th and 18th positions respectively in the UT.

Principal Aarifeen School of Excellence Dr. Hanan Khalid Khan expressed immense pride in the students, attributing their success to the school’s dynamic, child-centered curriculum. “Our approach to education has been invaluable,” Dr. Hanan stated.

“These students have excelled without specialized coaching, showcasing the effectiveness of our holistic education model.”

He also highlighted that ASE’s students are thriving not only academically but also in various competitions, having previously won 115 gold medals in the International Olympiad earlier this year.