Srinagar: ADGP Law & Order Vijay Kumar chaired a meeting of Police, CAPF, and intelligence wings in PCR Kashmir today. ADGP was briefed by the officers about the chronology of events that happened during the past couple of days and visa-vis handling of these issues as per the merits and Law by J&K Police.

ADGP Vijay Kumar not only appreciated Law enforcement agencies for their timely action but also praised society for showing maturity while reacting to the issue.

He asked them to take full control of the situation & not allow nefarious designs to exploit the situation. ADGP stressed upon all the enforcement agencies to identify real miscreants who have been spreading rumors and take appropriate preventive legal actions so that the sanctity of the law is fully maintained. He also asked the intelligence agencies to keep a hawk’s eye on the situation and identify the people with nefarious designs who are hell-bent on polluting the atmosphere of peace & tranquillity.

The meeting was attended by IG CRPF SOS/KOS, JD IB, IGP Kashmir, IG BSF, DIG SSB, DDIB, DIG CKR, DIG CID, DIG Armed, COL GS, DC SB, DIsG NKR/SKR along with their counterpart CRPF DIsG attended the meeting virtually.