Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who played the character of Larry Gomes in Ranveer Singh starrer `83’, finally made his test debut for West Indies against Australia at Perth.

Tagenarine as son of West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Tagenarine is a professional cricketer who made his film debut before his international debut.

Tagenarine was the co-actor in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, a film on India’s 1983 World Cup victory. Ranveer played the character of Kapil Dev in the movie which is based on India’s world cup victory in 1983

Larry Gomes was in the 1983 side of the West Indies and Tagenarine played his role in the film. A picture has gone viral on Twitter where Tagenarine has taken a selfie with Ranveer and Deepika Padukone, who played the role of Kapil’s wife Romi in the film.

Tagnarine was born in Georgetown of Guyana. He is a left-hand opening batsman and bowls occasional leg breaks. He has played 51 First-Class matches, scoring 2844 runs with an average of 35.55. He has the highest score of 184. He has played 19 List A matches, scoring 551 runs at an average of 29.