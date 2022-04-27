Tabu is on a roll these days. The actress announced that filming for her upcoming film Drishyam 2 has begun. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is a sequel to Drishyam which was released in 2015. It featured Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and more. The cast is all set to make a comeback for the upcoming instalment.

Drishyam opened to great critical and fan acclaim. The film that saw Tabu play Meera Deshmukh and Ajay Devgn in the role of Vijay Salgaonkar was hailed for its gripping plot and engaging performances. Its sequel Drishyam 2 will pick up after the events of the first film. Tabu is all set to reprise her role.

Looks like the buzz around Drishyam 2 is about to be revived. The actress shared a cryptic Instagram post that contains a promising update. In it, the film’s clapboard from Day 1 can be seen and it’s something for fans to munch on till more details from the film’s production arrive.

Drishyam has been adapted from a Malayalam original film series. The second instalment starring Mohanlal arrived last year and opened to rave reviews. It remains to be seen if Drishyam 2 will replicate its success.

Meanwhile, Tabu will next appear in the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in a mysterious role alongside Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The film arrives in theatres on May 20.

