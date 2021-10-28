SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government has sacked Operation Theatre (OT) technician for WhatsApp status allegedly celebrating Pakistan victory in the T20 World Cup match against India on Sunday.

Safiya Majeed was appointed OT technician in Government Medical College, Rajouri on academic arrangement under SRO 24 in November 2020.“Whereas viral video has come to the notice of undersigned from different media platforms and also from DySP headquarters Rajouri in which Saifya Majeed seems to have posted her WhatsApp status showing celebration of defeat of Indian cricket team against Pakistan in T20 World Cup.

The activity seems to be disloyalty towards the nation,” said Dr. Brij Mohan, Principal, Government Medical College, Rajouri, in the order.He said no employee of the institution shall be allowed to be disloyal to the nation. “And whereas, as reported by HOD Gynaecology and obstetrics, Safiya proceeded on casual leave for five days from October 20 and failed to join her duties. And whereas no prior notice is required to be given to such an employee for gross indiscipline in her duties,” he said.

Dr. Mohan said keeping in view facts and circumstances; it is hereby ordered that the services of Safiya Majeed stands terminated with immediate effect.Earlier, three Kashmir students were arrested and booked for sedition in Agra.

A few days ago, a teacher at Neerja Modi School, Udaipur, Rajasthan was served a termination notice for ‘celebrating’ Pakistan’s recent T20 World Cup match victory against India.After Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets on Sunday, a WhatsApp post of the teacher identified as Nafisa Atari had gone viral.

She had shared an image of Pakistani players with the text, “Jeet gaye, we won”. The day after the match, a termination notice issued by the Sojatia Charitable Trust too went viral.The trust, which runs the Neerja Modi School, did not mention the reason as to why Nafisa was terminated. However, the Neerja Modi School has confirmed the news to the local media in Udaipur that the information floating on social media platforms regarding the WhatsApp post of Nafisa was accurate.

Later she posted a video on YouTube claiming that her message was taken out of context and that she was a patriot. Nafisa said she ‘could not support Pakistan ever’.

“During the match, our family got divided into two teams and we were supporting our own teams. It does not mean that I was supporting Pakistan……as we were in a mood of fun and humor, one of the parents who is on my contact list, asked if I support Pakistan. I said yes. I thought it was a joke as there was an emoji at the end of the message,” she added.