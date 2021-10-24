The wait is final over and the blockbuster clash of this year’s T20 World cup is finally here.

The Men in Blue have never lost a World T20 game against their arch-rivals, their head-to-head record boasting of a 5-0 dominance in the rivalry and will hence aim to add to their unbeaten record on October 24 when Virat Kohli and Co. take on Babar Azam’s men.

Here is India’s predicted XI for the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan:

KL Rahul: Rahul is going to partner Rohit Sharma as an opener, after his commanding form in IPL 2021.

Rohit Sharma: There was never any doubt pertaining to his spot in the XI.

Virat Kohli: Along with Rahul’s inclusion, Kohli had confirmed that he would take the No.3 slot in the line-up.

Suryakumar Yadav: The Mumbai Indians batter has been struggling to find form, and even managed only eight off nine balls in the warm-up game against England. But bounced back to score a 27-ball 38 against Australia with five boundaries. India would look up to their newest find to chip in with an impactful contribution.

Rishabh Pant: Pant has had an impressive IPL 2021 season.Showing the tendency to mix caution with aggression, Pant could be the perfect player to bat for India at No. 5.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder’s prolonged fitness issue has left doubt over his presence in the XI for the Pakistan game.

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja has been in superb form this year, scoring 227 runs for Chennai Super Kings at a strike rate of 145.51 and picking 13 wickets in 16 games at an economy rate of 7.06 in IPL 2021. His presence at No. 7 would ensure India bat deep.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The veteran did endure a poor IPL 2021 season where he recorded his worst economy rate (7.97). In the UAE leg of the tournament, Bhuvneshwar has picked only three wickets in six games at an economy rate of 7.04.

Varun Chakravarthy: Kohli is likely to unleash his mystery spinner over the experience of R Ashwin.

Jasprit Bumrah: Like Rohit and Kohli, Bumrah’s pick is a no-brainer.

Mohammed Shami: Pacers have been more successful in Dubai conditions than spinners hence the addition of an extra pace bowler.

India’s predicted XI vs Pakistan: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli (C), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (WK), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Varun Chakravarthy, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Shami.