Dubai: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli would be determined to prolong India’s unbeaten record in the ICC World Cups against Pakistan when the two teams face each other here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kohli, however, knows well that past records would count for nothing when the teams clash in their Super 12 Stage match at the T20 World Cup. India have a 12-0 record against Pakistan in T20 and 50-over World Cups, and Kohli said he is not thinking about these numbers at all.

“We never discussed it within the team — what our record is, or what we achieved in the past,” Kohli, who would give up India’s T20 captaincy after the World Cup, said today. “They distract you. What matters is how you prepare and how you perform on that given day, regardless of opposition. These things are added pressure.” Kohli said the past does not matter.

“The current Pakistan team is very strong, they always have been so. They are very talented, with several players who can change the game anytime. Against a team like that, you need to arrive with your best plans, and make sure you execute these well. We definitely have to bring our A game tomorrow… We are not focused on what happened in the past, but looking forward to what lies ahead,” Kohli said.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam too refused to dwell on the past. “It’s important to start well, and make an early impact. We are excited to be here,” said Azam, whose team met Prime Minister and former captain Imran Khan before reaching the UAE. “He shared his experience of the 1992 World Cup… His mindset and his and the team’s body language during the tournament,” Azam said.