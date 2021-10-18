T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland stun Bangladesh by six runs

Scotland stunned fancied Bangladesh by six runs after Chris Greaves’ magnificent all-round display for a dream start in the ICC T20 World Cup on an eventful Sunday night in Al Amerat.

Greaves led a brilliant lower-order fightback with a 28-ball 45 as Scotland recovered from a hopeless situation to post 140 for nine in their first round Group B opener of the T20 showpiece.

Invited to bat first, Scotland were reeling at 53 for six in the 12th over before Greaves added 51 runs with Mark Watt (22 off 17 balls) to prop up Scotland.

In response, Bangladesh were stopped at 134 for seven in their allotted quota of 20 overs with Greaves returning excellent figures of 2/19 in three overs, which included the vitals wickets of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (20) and the seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim (38).

This is Scotland’s second win in a World Cup, the first coming in the 2016 edition of the tournament against Hong Kong. Needing 24 runs off the final over bowled by medium-pacer Safyaan Sharif (0/26), Mahedi Hasan (13 not out) and Mohammed Saifuddin (5 not out) could not pull off a miracle.

For Scotland, medium-pacer Brad Wheal (3/24 in four overs) and leg-spinner Greaves were the star performers with the ball, while Josh Davey (1/24) and Mark Watt (1/19) provided ample support.

Watt also followed up his performance with the bat with a superb bowling show. Skipper Mahmudullah (23) and Afif Hossain (18) kept Bangladesh in the hunt with some innovative shots. Left-hander Hossain went for a big one off left-arm spinner Watt only to see Davey take a catch in the deep.

The Bangladesh batters did not have it easy against a disciplined Scotland attack. Soumya Sarkar (5) went for a big shot and failed to clear the fielder to leave Bangladesh at 8 for one.

Liton Das (5) too did not last too long, falling to a slower one from Wheal. Needing 24 runs off the final over bowled by medium-pacer Safyaan Sharif (0/26), Mahedi Hasan (13 not out) and Mohammed Saifuddin (5 not out) could not pull off a miracle.

For Scotland, medium-pacer Brad Wheal (3/24 in four overs) and leg-spinner Greaves were the star performers with the ball, while Josh Davey (1/24) and Mark Watt (1/19) provided ample support. Watt also followed up his performance with the bat with a superb bowling show. Skipper Mahmudullah (23) and Afif Hossain (18) kept Bangladesh in the hunt with some innovative shots.

Left-hander Hossain went for a big one off left-arm spinner Watt only to see Davey take a catch in the deep.

The Bangladesh batters did not have it easy against a disciplined Scotland attack. Soumya Sarkar (5) went for a big shot and failed to clear the fielder to leave Bangladesh at 8 for one. Liton Das (5) too did not last too long, falling to a slower one from Wheal.

This was after a brilliant display by Bangladesh bowlers in the power play as they restricted Scotland to 39 for one in the first six overs. Shakib joined the party by getting rid of Richie Berrington (2) and Michael Leask (0) to leave Scotland tottering at 52 for five, which soon became 53 for six when Hasan picked up his third wicket in the form of Calum MacLeod (5). Greaves, who hit four fours and two sixes, then came to their rescue with his runs to propel Scotland.