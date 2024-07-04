T20 World Champions, Led by Rohit Sharma, Meet PM Modi at His Residence

The T20 World Cup 2024 gala featuring the Indian team reached the doorsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The Indian team, after landing in New Delhi around 6:00 AM freshened up at the ITC Maurya Hotel before taking the team bus to PM Modi’s residence. The Rohit Sharma-led team had a brief dance performance at the hotel after embracing a grand welcome. Not long after, the players, led by skipper Rohit, cut a special cake at the hotel before they headed off to meet the Prime Minister.

At around 1:00 PM, the Indian left PM Modi’s residence for the Delhi airport, from where they will be flying to Mumbai for the next round of celebrations.

#WATCH | Indian Cricket team meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.



Notably, the Prime Minister had congratulated the Men in Blue for their World Cup over a phone call after the final last Saturday. As per the schedule, the Indian team’s breakfast was planned with PM Modi.

The players reportedly have a flight to catch at 2:00 PM which will take them to Mumbai, where an open bus parade has been planned. BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Rohit had posted on social media on Wednesday, urging fans to turn up in large numbers to show their support for the side.

It would be a special moment for the 37-year-old Rohit, who is a Mumbaikar and a huge fan favourite in the city.

A similar road show was held in Mumbai 17 years ago when Dhoni’s team had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa.

Tired but excited, they acknowledged the waiting fans by waving at them and flashing warm smiles.

Suryakumar, who took the sensational match-winning catch of David Miller in the final, was the most animated in responding to the cheering.

Pant, who returned to international cricket at the just-concluded event after a life-threatening car accident, saluted the gathered crowd, while pacer Mohammed Siraj blew flying kisses in their direction.

Rohit and Player of the Final Kohli, both of whom retired from T20Is at the end of India’s campaign, were among the last to come out of the VIP exit.

Rohit raised the coveted trophy for the fans to catch a glimpse before boarding the bus. Kohli, on his part, gave a thumbs up to acknowledge the support.

In their excitement to see their heroes in person, some fans claimed that they had been waiting outside the airport since last night.

“We have been here since last night. It was very important for us to win this World Cup after losing the ODI World Cup last year,” a group of fans said.

The squad won the country its second T20 world title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy, on Saturday. India’s previous ICC title was in 2013 when it won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

With PTI Inputs