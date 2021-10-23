Pakistan Cricket team has revealed the 12-man squad which will compete against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in one of the most sought after matches of the series.

India and Pakistan are clubbed in the Group 2 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 along with New Zealand, Afghanistan Scotland and Namibia. The highly anticipated battle between arch-rivals India & Pakistan is all set to commence on 24 October at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Squad: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (vc), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

The Babar Azam-led side will be looking forward to breaking the World Cup jinx against India in the upcoming mega event. Notably, Pakistan has never defeated India in the World Cup encounters whether it is a T20 World Cup or a 50-over World Cup. India has a 12-0 lead against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cups.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mudassar Nazar has opined that after making some changes in the squad the Babar Azam-led side looks well-balanced and they stand a very good chance against India.

“A week ago I had apprehensions about the team but now they have made certain changes and they look a decent, well-balanced side now,” Nazar had told AFP earlier.

“Pakistan stand a very good chance as they have experienced players who have played a lot against India. India start as favourites and they have all the areas covered but in T20 anybody could beat anybody on their day.”

Meanwhile, the skipper Babar Azam was questioned about the 0-5 record against India in T20 World Cups to which he replied:

“We have played a lot of cricket in the UAE. These conditions suit us and we know how to play here. We need to keep things simple in all the departments.”